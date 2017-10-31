Entrepreneur and 21-Time GRAMMY® Winner Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter to Be Honored with the GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons® Award at the 2018 Pre-GRAMMY® Gala

SANTA MONICA, Calif.– Clive Davis and the Recording Academy™ will present the annual Pre-GRAMMY® Gala on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, at Sheraton New York Times Square, the evening preceding the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards®. As part of the celebration, entrepreneur and 21-time GRAMMY winner Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter will be recognized as the 2018 GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons® honoree for his significant contributions to the music industry and his numerous philanthropic endeavors.

Sponsored by Delta, Hilton, JBL By Harman, and Mastercard, the invitation-only Pre-GRAMMY Gala has long been one of the music industry’s most prestigious events, having hosted the industry’s top leaders and welcomed the world’s most talented artists on its stage. For the past decade, the gala has also included a presentation to honor industry luminaries through the Recording Academy’s GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Award. Past recipients include Herb Alpert and Jerry Moss, Irving Azoff, Martin Bandier, Sir Richard Branson, Clive Davis, Ahmet Ertegun, David Geffen, Berry Gordy, Lucian Grainge, Debra L. Lee, Doug Morris, Mo Ostin, and Antonio “L.A.” Reid.

“We are absolutely thrilled and delighted to honor JAY-Z with this year’s GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Award. His contributions as an industry trailblazer and music visionary only begin to touch on the tremendous impact he’s made both in entertainment and beyond,” said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. “JAY-Z also embodies the vibrant spirit of New York City and we couldn’t imagine a more fitting honoree as we return to Manhattan for this year’s GRAMMY Awards.”

“JAY-Z is a quintessential icon and I couldn’t be happier and more excited to share the evening with him,” said Clive Davis, co-host of the Pre-GRAMMY Gala. “What a night this will be!”

Since 1996, Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and 21-time GRAMMY Award winner Shawn “JAY Z” Carter has been a dominant force in popular culture, with multiple businesses and accolades across the recording industry.

Among his achievements, Carter has served as President of Def Jam Recordings, launched the successful Made In America festival, acquired luxury spirits brand Armand De Brignac, and maintains his role as majority owner in the 40/40 sports clubs. In 2013, Carter launched Roc Nation Sports, whose roster includes NBA Champion Kevin Durant and MLB All-Star Robinson Cano. Carter became co-owner in global streaming service, TIDAL, in 2015. In 2017, Carter became the first hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame.

Carter is active in giving back to the community, most notably through his philanthropic work through the Shawn Carter Foundation. The Foundation, founded in 2002, is dedicated to helping individuals facing socio-economic hardships further their education, encouraging them to tap into their potential. Since the foundation launched, Shawn Carter Scholars are studying at more than 100 institutions of higher education throughout the nation.

ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music’s history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards—music’s only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world’s leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

ABOUT CLIVE DAVIS

Clive Davis began his career at Columbia Records where he was appointed president in 1967 and signed such legendary rock artists as Janis Joplin, Santana, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, and Earth, Wind & Fire. In 1974 Davis co-founded Arista Records where he signed Barry Manilow, Patti Smith and Whitney Houston and further developed the careers of the Kinks, the Grateful Dead, Dionne Warwick and Aretha Franklin. His business ventures include forming LaFace Records in 1989 with Babyface and L.A. Reid, and creating Bad Boy Records in 1994 with Sean “Diddy” Combs. In 2000 J Records was born (in partnership with BMG) and emerged as a dominant force, producing the works of Alicia Keys and Maroon 5. Davis was then appointed chairman/CEO of BMG U.S. Label Group where he oversaw an expanded RCA Music Group, including J Records, RCA Records and Arista Records. After BMG and Sony Music merged, in 2008 Davis was appointed chief creative officer, Sony Music Worldwide, where he continues to nurture and develop talent. In 2000 Davis received the Trustees Award from the Recording Academy and was recognized with the President’s Merit Award at the 2009 GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons. As a humanitarian, Davis has made tireless efforts in the battle against AIDS, spearheading donations of millions of dollars for AIDS research. In 2002 the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music was created at his undergraduate alma mater, New York University. He is a graduate of Harvard Law School. His autobiography, The Soundtrack Of My Life, published in 2013, has become the largest-selling book involving music in history. The Ridley Scott firm has produced, and Chris Perkel has directed, a documentary film on his life: Clive Davis: The Soundtrack Of Our Lives which Apple TV, Apple Music and iTunes launched worldwide on Tuesday, October 3 and debuted at #1 on iTunes.