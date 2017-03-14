SoundExchange Hosts Influencers Series with Kenny Loggins and The Empty Pockets at the Virgin Hotels Chicago

Series Highlights Commitment of SoundExchange and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to All Music and Musicians; Past, Present and Future

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2017 — SoundExchange presented a new installment of its SoundExchange Influencers Series, in conjunction with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, yesterday at the Virgin Hotels Chicago.

GRAMMY®-award winning singer-songwriter and SoundExchange registered member Kenny Loggins appeared at the sixth installment of the SoundExchange Influencers Series. Loggins was joined by Chicago-based band and rising SoundExchange registered member The Empty Pockets.

The SoundExchange Influencers Series brings together music legends and rising stars on the same stage, to celebrate the creative influence legacy artists continue to have on today’s music. The Influencers Series was created to highlight SoundExchange’s commitment to reform U.S. policy to make sure that all creators are paid fairly and equitably across all platforms.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of The SoundExchange Influencers Series. The ongoing series is a great opportunity to bring musicians together to talk about music and the important issues we face as the music industry evolves in the age of streaming,” Loggins said.

“We deeply appreciate the opportunity to share the stage with the great Kenny Loggins and participate in The SoundExchange Influencers Series. It was important to have a serious discussion about issues facing artists in today’s digital arena,” said Josh Solomon of The Empty Pockets.

SoundExchange President and CEO Michael Huppe added “The Influencers Series contributes an important voice to dialog surrounding digital music and the issue facing the changing music business. We’re honored to bring The SoundExchange Influencers Series to Chicago. It is a tremendous opportunity to host great artists and listen to their thoughts on a challenge facing the entire music community – ensuring that all creators are paid fairly across all platforms.”

Kenny Loggins has a long and distinguished career. He recorded with the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, was half of the famous duo Loggins and Messina, and then became a wildly famous solo artist. Loggins won GRAMMYs® for Best Pop Vocal Performance in 1981 for “This Is It,” and for Song of the Year in 1980 for “What a Fool Believes,” which he co-wrote with Michael McDonald. He is a prolific songwriter penning hits including “Whenever I Call You Friend” for Melissa Manchester, he co-wrote and recorded “Danger Zone” for the hit movie Top Gun and “Footloose.”

The Empty Pockets emerged from Chicago in 2006. The band got its start by starring in the theatrical production of Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story. They have released numerous EPs and LPs since their debut.

About SoundExchange

SoundExchange works at the center of digital music, developing business solutions to benefit the entire music industry. The organization collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of more than 130,000 recording artists and master rights owners accounts and administers direct agreements on behalf of rights owners and licensees. To date, SoundExchange has paid out more than $4.5 billion in royalties. For more information, visit www.SoundExchange.com or www.facebook.com/soundexchange .

About the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Rock Connects Us. Our mission is clear: To engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock and roll. We share stories of the people, events and songs that shape our world through exhibits, innovative programs and concerts. Join the millions who love it as much as you do. Experience us live or online – Visit rockhall.com or Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@rockhall). Long Live Rock!