“STAR TREK: DISCOVERY” Beams CBS All Access To Its Highest Sign-Up Day Ever

The Launch of CBS All Access' Latest Original Series Drove Not Only the Largest Subscriber Sign-Up Day But Also Largest Week and Month Ever for the Service

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2017 — Last night’s premiere of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY on CBS All Access, the CBS Television Network’s digital subscription video on demand and live streaming service, broke a new record for subscriber sign-ups in a single day, eclipsing the previous record held by the 2017 GRAMMY Awards®.









Episodes one and two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY are currently available to stream on CBS All Access. All new episodes will be available on demand weekly after 8:30 PM, ET on Sundays exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers in the U.S.

In addition to its single day subscriber sign-up record, CBS All Access experienced its best week and month ever for sign-ups due to the launch of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, the fall kick-off of the NFL ON CBS on the service’s live local feeds and the season finale of BIG BROTHER and the BIG BROTHER LIVE FEEDS.

CBS All Access continued engaging “Star Trek” fans with the inaugural episode of AFTER TREK, STAR TREK: DISCOVERY’s live companion after-show hosted by Matt Mira at 11:00 PM, ET/8:00 PM, PT. All subsequent AFTER TREK episodes will be available to stream live at 9:30 PM, ET following new episodes of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY and be available to watch on demand.

About CBS All Access

CBS All Access is the CBS Television Network’s digital subscription video on demand and live streaming service. In addition to its original series, which also includes season one of the new edition of “The Good Wife,” THE GOOD FIGHT, CBS All Access gives CBS fans the ability to watch more than 9,000 episodes on demand – spanning current shows from primetime, daytime and late night, as well as past seasons of select series and classic TV hits – and stream their local CBS station live. CBS All Access is currently available online at CBS.com, on mobile devices via the CBS App for iOS, Android and Windows 10, and on Roku Players, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Fire TV.









