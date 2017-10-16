Steve Aoki and STRONG By Zumba Challenge Fitness Enthusiasts to Upload Videos for Prizes

Grammy-nominated producer partners with STRONG by Zumba® to challenge everyone to upload their workout videos to his latest track “Champion” with the tag #SBZAoki The grand prize winner and a guest will be flown to one of Steve Aoki’s headline concerts (in the continental U.S.), and receive plus cash prize and branded apparel; 10 secondary prizes will be awarded

Steve Aoki and STRONG by Zumba® (SBZ) are challenging their 15+ million combined fans to upload a 1-minute video of themselves doing a workout sequence to “Champion”. Although the song is not available to the public, fans and fitness enthusiasts can download a portion of the song for free and recreate the Plank Jack-SBZ jump workout sequence, and truly feel like a ‘Champion’. Steve Aoki just released an exclusive track for the new, non-dance, high-intensity workout STRONG by Zumba®, and he’s challenging the internet to do these seriously hard workout moves.





Fans who upload a 1-minute video of themselves doing a workout sequence to “Champion” will have a chance to be featured on Steve, Zumba® and STRONG by Zumba®’s social channels, reaching an audience in excess of 15 million, as well as win branded apparel and various secondary prizes. One grand prize-winner will receive 2 tickets to one of Steve’s headline concerts (in the continental U.S.), plus round-trip airfare for 2, 2 nights hotel accommodations and $400 cash stipend, plus a $500 gift card towards STRONG by Zumba classes.

Up to 10 fans also will win secondary prizes, including apparel from Steve Aoki and STRONG by Zumba® (items may vary by availability).

“I love that I can translate my high energy beats from the stage to the fitness floor and motivate people to burn calories and get toned!” says Aoki. “Music is usually an afterthought when you’re working out, but music plays such an important role in my life and it motivates me in so many ways. So why can’t music do this for your workout too?”

Grab your friends and film yourselves in a cool location doing the Plank Jack-SBZ jump workout sequence to “Champion.” To be considered, all entrants must tag their posts with #SBZAoki on either Facebook or Instagram.

Participants can download a 1-minute segment of the song here: SBZAoki.com

Keep the sync of your moves and music tight

Upload your video to Instagram or Facebook and tag it with #SBZAoki

This challenge runs from October 16-November 16, 2017 only!

To enter, please visit: http://zlife.zumba.com/champion-test-limits-steve-aoki-challenge/

Learn the ‘Champion’ routine by watching below:







Want more inspiration? Check out Steve Aoki and Mario Lopez at the world-debut event for “Champion”: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=pyeFoT6an5E

Developed in partnership with STRONG by Zumba®, Aoki created “Champion” for the non-dance, music-led program. “It’s the first time I’ve seen a fitness brand reverse engineer music by scoring the beats around the routines and I’m excited to join them in hacking motivation through music,” said Steve Aoki. This represents the next-step in the evolution of STRONG by Zumba®’s relationship with the music industry and further solidifies the global-fitness brand’s position as a music-industry power-player.

STRONG by Zumba® is a non-dance, music-led, high-intensity exercise class that combines bodyweight, muscle conditioning, cardio and plyometric training moves. The routines were created first and then music was reverse-engineered to match every move perfectly, for a unique workout experience that pushes you past your perceived limits. This new concept which emphasizes music as the main motivator allows you to burn more calories while toning abs, legs, arms, and glutes.