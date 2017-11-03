Superstar Patti LaBelle Shares Her Love For Cooking With All-Star Guests In New Season Of Patti LaBelle’s Place

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2017 — Grammy-winning® artist Patti LaBelle is an icon on-stage and in the kitchen, and she opens her doors to special guests and viewers for a fun and food-filled party in Patti LaBelle’s Place, which returns for a second season on Sunday, November 26th at 11am ET/8am PT on Cooking Channel. Jam-packed with special guests including Cedric the Entertainer, Laverne Cox, Tamron Hall, Carrie Ann Inaba and Robin Roberts, the new episodes feature Patti’s home-cooked dishes, laugh-out-loud stories and even a song or two.





“Patti’s cooking talents are legendary among her friends and family, and we are thrilled she’s sharing that side of herself with our viewers,” said Courtney White, Senior Vice President, Programming, Scripps Networks Interactive. “You never know who will show up at Patti LaBelle’s Place – but every guest is guaranteed an amazing meal and Patti’s one-of-a-kind hospitality.”

In the premiere episode, Patti invites comedian Cedric the Entertainer over for a hearty meal and they laugh in the kitchen as Patti cooks up juicy and tender Lamb Chops with Candied Sweet Potatoes and Fresh Sautéed Spinach. Then, Carrie Ann Inaba from Dancing with the Stars stops by for a sweet treat, and Patti makes it a family affair when she prepares Aunt Hattie Mae’s Raspberry Pie — a simple and delicious dessert that’s a perfect ten. Upcoming special guests include Laverne Cox, Wanda Durant, Johnny Gill, Lori Grenier, Tamron Hall, Laurie Hernandez, Ledisi, David and Tamela Mann, Robin Roberts, Robert Sikora and Kym Whitley.

Viewers can watch web-exclusive outtakes of Patti and her friends, make Patti’s famous sweet potato pie and more at CookingChannelTV.com/PattiLabellesPlace. Join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #PattiLaBellesPlace.

