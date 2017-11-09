Taylor Swift to Perform on SiriusXM on November 10th

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2017 — SiriusXM announced today that global superstar and ten-time Grammy-Award winning artist, Taylor Swift, will perform an exclusive acoustic performance in front of a select group of SiriusXM subscribers on Friday, November 10, the same day that her highly-anticipated sixth studio album reputation is released worldwide.





“We are delighted to welcome Taylor Swift back to SiriusXM on the day of reputation’s release,” said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM. “A true one-of-a-kind artist, Taylor will be performing to a special group of SiriusXM listeners in a wonderfully intimate setting. We can’t wait to hear songs from her new album reputation and share this experience with our lucky subscribers.”

Taylor Swift’s acoustic performance exclusively for SiriusXM will air on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 pm ET on SiriusXM Hits 1 via satellite on channel 2, and through the SiriusXM app on smartphones and other connected devices, as well as online at siriusxm.com. Additionally, the performance will also air throughout the weekend on SiriusXM Hits 1; The Pulse, channel 15; The Blend, channel 16; and Venus, channel 3.





SiriusXM Hits 1 was the first pop station in North America to support Taylor Swift. SiriusXM Hits 1 first played Taylor Swift on June 7, 2007.

