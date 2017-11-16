The Hollywood Christmas Parade Announces Talent Lineup For 86th Anniversary Celebration To Be Held In Hollywood, California On Sunday, November 26

THE HOLLYWOOD CHRISTMAS PARADE WITH GRAND MARSHAL DR. OZ WILL AIR PRIMETIME ON THE CW ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15; HOSTS INCLUDE ERIK ESTRADA, LAURA MCKENZIE, DEAN CAIN AND MONTEL WILLIAMS WITH SPECIAL CO-HOSTS ELIZABETH STANTON AND GARRETT CLAYTON MUSICAL ACTS TO INCLUDE: SPECIAL 40TH ANNIVERSARY PERFORMANCE FROM THE VILLAGE PEOPLE, CEELO GREEN, MACY GRAY, RUBEN STUDDARD, THE BAND OF MERRYMAKERS FEATURING TYLER GLENN (NEON TREES), ZACH BARRETT (AMERICAN AUTHORS), JEREMY RUZUMNA (FITZ & THE TANTRUMS) AND KAY HANLEY (LETTERS TO CLEO), NICKELODEON'S BREANNA YDE ("SCHOOL OF ROCK"), AMERICAN IDOL WINNER NICK FRADIANI (SEASON 14), TOM DIXON (COALITION TO SALUTE AMERICAN HEROES) AND THE TEARAWAYS ADDITIONAL APPEARANCES FOR THE TELECAST INCLUDE DONNY AND MARIE, THE TENORS AND HUMAN NATURE PARADE WILL ALSO FEATURE A SPECIAL TRIBUTE FOR TOYS FOR TOTS BY LUDACRIS; MAGIC PERFORMANCES BY THE STARS OF THE CW HIT SERIES "MASTERS OF ILLUSION" -- TOMMY WIND AND FARRELL DILLON; SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO "THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS" AND "DAYS OF OUR LIVES," AND MORE

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2017 — The 86th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade, the largest Christmas event in America, announces the 2017 talent lineup for its landmark anniversary celebration, which will take place on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, November 26, 2016, at 5:00 p.m. PT. With Dr. Oz as Grand Marshal, musical performances will be featured during the parade, and national telecast, and will include the following artists: a special 40th Anniversary performance by The Village People, CeeLo Green, Ruben Studdard, The Band of Merrymakers featuring Tyler Glenn (Neon Trees), Zach Barrett (American Authors), Jeremy Ruzumna (Fitz & The Tantrums) and Kay Hanley (Letters to Cleo), Nickelodeon star Breanna Yde of “School of Rock,” American Idol winner from Season 14, Nick Fradiani, Tom Dixon and The Tearaways. For the telecast only, additional appearances will include performances by The Tenors, Donny and Marie and Human Nature. The parade will also feature a special tribute for Toys for Tots from Ludacris; and magic performances by the stars of The CW hit series, “Masters of Illusion” Tommy Wind and Farrell Dillon.

Celebrity appearances will include: The cast of The Young And The Restless, Jerry Mathers and Tony Dow who will reunite for the 60th Anniversary of Leave It To Beaver; Jermaine Dupri, Reno Wilson, the cast of POPTV’s new reality series Cash Cowboys, Burt Ward, Lou Diamond Phillips, Tara Reid, the cast of The Bay, the cast of This Just In, Jacqie and Johnny from UNIVERSO’s hit celeb-reality The Riveras, the cast of Days of Our Lives, Thomas Barbusca and Asia Monet.



The 86th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade will be hosted by Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel Williams, with special co-hosts Elizabeth Stanton and Garrett Clayton. Taped for network television, the live event will premiere as a two-hour special on The CW on Friday, December 15 at 8:00 p.m. ET / PT (7:00 p.m. CT). The parade, benefiting the Marine Toys for Tots program, which is essential in providing gifts to less fortunate children everywhere, will also air to more than one million American service men and women worldwide on American Forces Network. The event will be presented and produced by Associated Television International, in association with The City of Los Angeles.

A true Hollywood yearly tradition, the parade attracts more than one million in attendance each year, with larger than life inflatable character balloons, award winning bands, colorful equestrians, ornate floats, popular characters/novelties, celebrity filled cars and, of course, Santa Claus making the much heralded trek down the over three mile parade route.





About the performers:

THE VILLAGE PEOPLE (http://www.officialvillagepeople.com/)

For 40 years, the music of Village People have been putting smiles on the faces of fans all around the world. Their hits have become part of the international songbook – and they are heard in commercials from Pepsi to Wonderful Pistachios. The iconic Y.M.C.A (along with its dance) is featured at almost every party, wedding, bar mitzvah, and sporting event.

With hits like San Francisco/In Hollywood, Macho Man, YMCA, In the Navy and Go West, the group sold more than 100 million records worldwide and earned many awards including the American Music Award-Favorite Musical Group 1979. Village People hits are featured in dozens of major motion pictures, including Wayne’s World II, Adams Family Values, The Nutty Professor, and Despicable Me 2. The Broadway hit Priscilla: Queen of the Desert features the Village People tune Go West. In September 2008, the group received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

CEELO GREEN (http://www.ceelogreen.com/)

CeeLo Green is a five-time Grammy Award Winning singer-songwriter-producer, television personality, actor, entrepreneur, pop culture & fashion icon, receiving critical and commercial acclaim for his hits. CeeLo completed four seasons as a coach on The Voice, and has made memorable appearances in many television shows and movies. In 2012, CeeLo and his sister launched GreenHouse Foundation to make “green education” more accessible to students in underserved school districts.

MACY GRAY

Macy Gray is a multi-platinum/Grammy award winning pop artist. The Ohio native started singing while she was studying screenwriting at the University of Southern California. When another vocalist didn’t show up at a session to record demos of some songs Gray had written, she sang them herself, and, after a few years (and plenty of late-night jazz gigs), released her three-times platinum debut, On How Life Is. She has released many studio albums since, including a 2012 collection of Stevie Wonder songs, Talking Book; The Way in 2014, and Stripped in 2016. In addition, Gray has landed roles in movies including Training Day, Idlewild and Shadowboxer. She was also a contestant on Season 9 of Dancing With the Stars.

RUBEN STUDDARD (https://www.rubenstuddard.com/)

Fox Television’s “American Idol” television talent competition crowned Studdard its 2003 winner after he pulled 32 million votes and became a household name. In the ensuing years, the Velvet Teddy Bear (as Gladys Knight nicknamed him for his smoothly soothing vocal style) has produced a string of gold and platinum albums, toured as Fats Waller in a national stage tour of “Ain’t Misbehavin’, appeared on various television shows, toured in the comedy drama “Heaven I Need A Hug” with Robin Givens and played a pastor in the Trace Adkins film, “Lifted.”

Along the way, he’s also picked up Grammy and American Music Award nominations and turned out now classic urban radio hits like “Sorry 2004,” “Superstar,” “Make Ya Feel Beautiful” and “Change Me.” He also scored a #1 Gospel hit with “I Need An Angel.” Ruben is also a Soul Train award nominee, and was the recipient of a NAACP award.





BAND OF MERRYMAKERS (http://bandofmerrymakers.com/)

Band of Merrymakers is a rotating-cast holiday supergroup that was created by hit songwriters Sam Hollander and Kevin Griffin in 2014. The group was established with the philanthropic goal of raising awareness and donations for non-profit organizations and charities. The group’s Top 10 iTunes holiday charting debut album, WELCOME TO OUR CHRISTMAS PARTY, was released in 2015, through Sony Masterworks, and featured guest appearances from Christina Perri, Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray), Alex & Sierra, Natasha Bedingfield, Michael Fitzpatrick (Fitz & The Tantrums), Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum, Owl City, Bebe Rexha, Nick Hexum (311), Andrew McMahon (Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness), Jason Wade (Lifehouse), David Ryan Harris, David Hodges (Evanescence), The Mowglis, Street Corner Symphony, 3OH!3 and Dan Wilson (Semitonic). The group is currently wrapping up their soon to be released follow-up SHAKE YOUR MERRYMAKER.

THE TENORS (http://www.tenorsmusic.com/)

A decade after forming in their native Canada, The Tenors are an international success story. With their robust singing and seamless blend of classical and contemporary pop textures, Victor Micallef, Clifton Murray, and Fraser Walters have scored multi-platinum sales, performed for the likes of Oprah Winfrey and HM Queen Elizabeth II and shared stages with superstars ranging from Paul McCartney to Justin Bieber.

The group has a new recording titled CHRISTMAS TOGETHER, with arrangements and production by Grammy Award winning producer Keith Thomas (Blake Shelton, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight), renowned producer Bob Ezrin (Pink Floyd, Peter Gabriel, Alice Cooper), and Grammy Award and Oscar-winning orchestrator Jorge Calandrelli (Tony Bennett, Michael Bublé, Plácido Domingo). The Tenors embark on a North American tour in November and December, starting in the U.S.

DONNY AND MARIE (http://donnyandmarie.com/)

Superstar siblings Donny and Marie Osmond have been performing their current stage spectacular, Donny and Marie, since 2008. In show business since they were young children, the timeless Donny and Marie have both recorded multiple albums, toured the world and hosted their famed television variety show. Donny and Marie have had chart-topping hits including ‘Puppy Love,” “Paper Roses,” “Morning Side of the Mountain,” “I’m Leavin’ it (all) Up To You,” and “Soldier of Love.” Onstage, Donny and Marie chronicle five decades in a 90 minute show, including Donny’s hits from his solo career and an updated hip hop rendition of The Osmond Brother’s classic “Yo-Yo.”

HUMAN NATURE (http://www.humannaturelive.com/)

Human Nature is one of Australia’s greatest musical success stories and exports. The foursome, which features brothers Andrew and Michael Tierney, together with high school friends Toby Allen and Phil Burton, have sold more than 2.5 million albums, earned 27 platinum awards, 18 top 40 hits, and five Top 10 hits worldwide. They have performed sell out shows around the globe since they signed with Sony Music Australia over two decades ago. Since arriving in Las Vegas in 2009 to commence an unprecedented residency for an Australian act, the pop-vocal group has garnered international critical acclaim. The group, currently in residency at the prestigious The Venetian Las Vegas with their critically acclaimed show JUKEBOX through March 2019, recently celebrated more than 1,500 performances as Las Vegas resident headliners. The foursome is also poised to profile their upcoming PBS television special “HUMAN NATURE: JUKEBOX – IN CONCERT FROM THE VENETIAN” in December 2017, as well as a new CD and DVD project to coincide with the broadcast.

BREANNA YDE (https://breannayde.com/)

Breanna Yde is a multi-talented triple threat actress, singer and musician. The young star can be seen as the fun-loving bass player Tomika in Nickelodeon’s musical comedy series “School of Rock,” which was nominated for a 2017 and 2016 Emmy Award, for “Outstanding Children’s Program.” Breanna was also nominated for a 2017 “Kids’ Choice Award” for her work in the series, which is currently airing in their third season. She is also lending her voice this month to the animated holiday film “Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You,” as the voice of Young Mariah.

Best known for her starring role as ‘Frankie’ on Nickelodeon’s supernatural comedy “The Haunted Hathaways,” Breanna also lends her voice to the animated series “The Loud House.” Additional credits include the Nick at Nite series “Instant Mom,” as well as the films “Santa Hunters,” directed by Savage Steve Holland and “Level 26: Dark Prophecy,” directed by Anthony E. Zuiker. She also starred in the action movie “Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library,” which premiered on Nickelodeon this Fall.

NICK FRADIANI (http://www.nickfradiani.com/)

After Season 14 winner of “American Idol,” Nick headlined the American Idol tour, and watched his first solo single, “Beautiful Life,” (written by Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba) climb up the Billboard charts. “I’ve always written music and thought my advantage over other singers was being a good songwriter. On the show, they choose a final song for you. I was nervous because my passion is performing my own music. Once I heard ‘Beautiful Life,’ I was immediately comfortable because it connected with me right away. The song suited my style, so much so that I felt like I could have written it, which made it easy for me to really deliver it. In addition to traversing the U.S. promoting his single and visiting radio stations, Nick co-wrote and recorded his debut record “Hurricane” which was released in August of 2016.

TOM DIXON (https://tomdixonband.com/)

Nashville Recording Artist and Songwriter Tom Dixon has been bringing his explosive live performances and unique style of songwriting to stages all over the country. His song “Alive Day,” written to raise awareness for and raise money for the Coalition To Salute America’s Heroes, has received radio airplay all over the U.S. and has touched the lives of many of our combat wounded veterans and their families. On tour, Tom has also shared a stage with such artists as LoCash, The Cadillac Three, Rodney Atkins, Jana Kramer, and more.

THE TEARAWAYS (http://www.tearaways.com/)

The Tearaways are a pop/rock band from Santa Barbara, California most known for mixing Beatlesque music with “California Rock” for a British Invasion meets California rock sound. They have been popular in Southern California since their formation in 1981 when they released their first EP on Stellar Records SOUNDS LIKE… THE TEARAWAYS to their most recent release ESQUIRE in 2017. The group has performed both at public and private venues worldwide and have drawn praise from the likes of Piers Morgan, Tom Hanks, legendary Los Angeles Disc Jockey Rodney Bingenheimer, Legendary L.A. Times Rock Critic Robert Hilburn and legendary BBC Disc Jockey Billy Butler, to name a few. The band features John Ferriter (Bass Guitar, Guitar and Vocals), Greg Brallier (Vocals, Guitar and Harmonica), David Hekhouse (Vocals and Guitar) and Finseth (Vocals, Guitar, Bass and Percussion). Clem Burke and Kenny Aronoff have been playing the drums of late for The Tearaways. The band has released four full CD’s co-produced by Earle Mankey, Ferriter and Finseth in the last four years.

TOMMY WIND AND FARRELL DILLON (http://www.tommywindmagic.com/, https://www.farrelldillon.com/)

Tommy Wind is a magician from Staten Island in New York City, and has performed in many of his own original shows, combining illusion with rock and roll music. Tommy is a hip, young illusionist who combines his amazing magic and musical talents into a fun, unique show for all ages. He is an award recipient of the International Brotherhood of Magicians and was a winner of “Magician of the Year” award on the network TV special “World Magic Awards.” He has appeared multiple times on The CW’s hit TV show “Masters of Illusion,” most recently in 2017, and will be appearing in Masters of Illusion, the live stage show, at Bally’s Las Vegas premiering in December 2017.

Farrell Dillon is known for his regular appearances on five seasons of The CW’s hit series “Masters of Illusion.” He has been nominated for” Stage Magician of The Year” by the Magic Castle in Hollywood. He has toured extensively, performing in some of the United States’ largest performing arts venues. He has toured in more than 30 countries, and has been seen on television on ABC, NBC, FOX, CBS, The CW, Nickelodeon, the Food Network, Pop TV, and My Network TV. Farrell will be appearing in “Masters of Illusion,” the live stage show, at Bally’s Las Vegas premiering in December 2017.