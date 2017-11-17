The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic! Barbra Streisand To Release Concert Album December 8th Pre-Order Available November 17

SONGS INCLUDE CAREER-SPANNING HITS FROM STREISAND'S #1 ALBUMS, Including songs from FUNNY GIRL, FUNNY LADY, YENTL, A STAR IS BORN, RARITIES, NEW MATERIAL, A SOARING DUET WITH JAMIE FOXX and MORE NETFLIX TV SPECIAL PREMIERING ON 11/22

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2017 — Columbia Records has announced the upcoming release of Barbra Streisand’s The Music…The Mem’ries…the Magic! album to debut on December 8th. Fans can pre-order the new album today HERE. On November 22, Netflix will premiere Barbra: The Music…The Mem’ries…the Magic! The special was filmed on the last stop of the iconic superstar’s 13-city 2016 tour, showcasing a career-crowning array of legendary songs also featured on the eagerly anticipated album.





The album is available in two versions (track listings below): A single disc, 19-song album of memorable concert highlights, and a Deluxe 2 disc set featuring the entire concert performance. Streisand takes us behind-the- scenes while recording her recent #1 album: ENCORE Movie Partners Sing Broadway. (Barbra is the only recording artist in history to achieve a # 1 Album in six consecutive decades.) The internationally renowned lineup of artists on ENCORE, released prior to the last leg of the 2016 tour includes Alec Baldwin, Chris Pine, Jamie Foxx, Melissa McCarthy, Anne Hathaway, Hugh Jackman, and others.



The 13 city tour received rave reviews and played to record-breaking sold-out audiences. The Netflix concert TV special, Barbra: The Music…The Mem’ries…the Magic! was directed by Jim Gable and Barbra Streisand and written by Barbra with Jay Landers and Richard Jay-Alexander. The special begins streaming on Netflix at 12:01 AM on November 22.





Barbra Streisand has recorded 52 gold, 31 platinum and 13 multi-platinum albums in her career. She is the only woman to make the All-Time Top 10 Best Selling Artists list. Streisand has had 34 albums make the Top 10 on the US charts, the only female artist to have achieved this milestone, tying her with Frank Sinatra. She is also the female artist with the most number one albums in Billboard’s history. Widely recognized as an icon in multiple entertainment fields, she has attained unprecedented achievements as a recording artist, actor, concert performer, producer, director, author and songwriter; awarded two Oscars, five Emmys, ten Golden Globes and eight Grammys plus two special Grammys, among other numerous awards, Barbra Streisand belongs to a select multi-hyphenated “EGOT” club for artists who have received the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards.

TRACK LISTING

STANDARD CD PACKAGE

People Overture (Entrance) The Way We Were Everything Being At War With Each Other No More Tears (Enough Is Enough) Evergreen You Don’t Bring Me Flowers Being Alive Papa, Can You Hear Me? Pure Imagination Who Can I Turn To (When Nobody Needs Me) with Anthony Newley Losing My Mind Isn’t This Better How Lucky Can You Get Don’t Rain On My Parade People Climb Ev’ry Mountain with Jamie Foxx Happy Days Are Here Again I Didn’t Know What Time It Was

TRACK LISTING

DELUXE CD PACKAGE

DISC 1:

ACT I

People Overture (Entrance) The Way We Were Introductory Remarks Everything Being At War With Each Other No More Tears (Enough Is Enough) Evergreen You Don’t Bring Me Flowers Being Alive Directing Movies Papa, Can You Hear Me?

DISC 2:

ACT II

Pure Imagination Making Encore (with Seth MacFarlane, Alec Baldwin, Chris Pine , Jamie Foxx, Antonio Banderas, Anne Hathaway, Hugh Jackman, Patrick Wilson, Melissa McCarthy, Daisy Ridley ) Who Can I Turn To (When Nobody Needs Me) with Anthony Newley Losing My Mind Isn’t This Better How Lucky Can You Get Don’t Rain On My Parade People Climb Ev’ry Mountain with Jamie Foxx Happy Days Are Here Again Jingle Bells? With One More Look At You I Didn’t Know What Time It Was

BONUS TRACKS

14. By The Way

15. Children Will Listen

16. Everything Must Change