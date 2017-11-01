“The Rendezvous” Starring Stana Katic and Raza Jaffrey Set to Be Released on DVD and iTunes November 7

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 1, 2017 — The romantic adventure film The Rendezvous, starring Stana Katic (“Castle”) and Raza Jaffrey (“Homeland”), will be released on DVD and iTunes on November 7 by the U.S/Canadian distributor Unified Pictures. The film made its World Premiere at the Mill Valley Film Festival last November.

Directed by Amin Matalqa (the Sundance Film Festival award-winning “Captain Abu Raed“) and shot in the Kingdom of Jordan, The Rendezvous is a stylish romantic action adventure centering on a Jewish doctor (Katic) and a Muslim State Department employee (Jaffrey) who unwittingly become involved in a 3000-year-old mystery that could change the future of the world.

Highland Film Group, which is handling worldwide rights, has already bolstered strong sales across many major markets in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The Rendezvous is produced by Tricia Gibbs and Dan Halsted under the Halsted Pictures banner. The screenplay was written by Terrel Seltzer, based on the novel by Sarah Isaias.





PRE-ORDER NOW: Amazon: http://bit.ly/TheRendezvousDVD iTunes: http://bit.ly/TheRendezvousDigital

ABOUT THE FILM:

A Jewish doctor and a Muslim State Department employee unwittingly become involved in a mystery that could change the future of the world in The Rendezvous, a classic romantic action adventure inspired by Sarah Isaias’ popular novel. Rachel Rozman (Stana Katic), a Jewish doctor working in Los Angeles, is called to Jordan to identify the body of her brother David, an archaeologist specializing in religious artifacts. When she realizes that David has been murdered, she joins forces with Jake Al-Shadi (Raza Jaffrey), an American Muslim working for the U.S. government, to find out what happened. They learn that David had discovered a previously undreamt-of artifact, now missing, that could contain the secret to the storied End of Days. Drawn into a world of violent religious fanatics who are in desperate search of the missing antiquity, Rachel and Jake must put aside their cultural differences to stop them, and find themselves unexpectedly falling in love.

HASHTAG: #TheRendezvous

WEBSITE: therendezvousfilm.com