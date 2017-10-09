The Stars Come Out To Celebrate T.J. Martell’s L.A. Family Day feat. In Real Life, Sofia Carson, Jordan Fisher & More

October 8, 2017 (Los Angeles, Calif.) T.J. Martell Foundation welcomed celebrities of all ages at the sold out L.A. Family Day event yesterday, held at The Grove to raise funds for cancer research. Presented by CITI, The Grove, GuitarTown Kids and Gibson Foundation in attendance were Dancing with the Stars contestants Debbie Gibson and Lindsay Arnold, who came to support their castmate Jordan Fisher, who made girls swoon performing his chart topping hits. This Is Us young stars Hannah Ziele and Mackenzie Hanciscak and Parker Bates came out to enjoy the fun as did Dexter Darden (The Maze Runner), Brennley Brown (The Voice S12), Hudson Yang (Fresh Off the Boat), Hal Sparks (Lab Rats), Isabela Moner (Transformers: The Last Knight) and many others. Boo Boo Stewart and Dianne Doan came out to show some love to their co-star and friend Sofia Carson who headlined the family affair, closing out the day after giving a high energy 20-minute set to screaming fans. Industry executives Ken Bunt, President of Disney Music Group and Phil Guerini, VP of Marketing at Radio Disney were also in attendance.

Cali Rodi, popular boy bands Next Town Down and In Real Life kicked off the show and KIIS FM’s Tanya Rad, Candice from Radio Disney and The Goldberg’s Hayley Orrantia who entertained the crowd with their candor and shared testimonials cancer survivors whose lives were changed with the help of the T.J. Martell Foundation.













Greg Thompson, President of Maverick, Amy Howe, COO of Ticketmaster and her family and Dr. Robert Seeger, Principle Investigator, Cancer Research Program Director, Cancer Research Program 1989-2017, at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles were all recognized for their leadership and achievement in the music and medical fields and were presented with engraved plaques as a thank you for their efforts.

Attendees embraced their inner child with skee ball, corn hole, dance revolution, basketball hula hooping and other fun games, while watching all-star acts like Jordan Fisher, Sofia Carson and In Real Life perform, or decorated their very own Sprinkles cupcakes and indulging on mini chicken tacos, decadent peanut butter and jelly bites, salads, macaroni and cheese, sandwiches and more catered by The District.

Additional memorable and colorful moments throughout the event included:

This Is Us young “Kate” stars Mackenzie Hanciscak and Hannah Ziele share laughs and play basketball.

share laughs and play basketball. Jordan Fisher pulled up “his biggest fan ever”, a young six-year-old girl squealing from the crowd, on stage before he performed his latest single “Mess” and giving a shout out to his Dancing with the Stars partner Lindsay Arnold.

pulled up “his biggest fan ever”, a young six-year-old girl squealing from the crowd, on stage before he performed his latest single “Mess” and giving a shout out to his Dancing with the Stars partner Sofia Carson took a moment to dedicate her song “Back to Beautiful” to the victims from the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas last weekend.

took a moment to dedicate her song “Back to Beautiful” to the victims from the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas last weekend. The Descendants actress brought up a young cancer survivor to the stage during her set to have her share her powerful story of perseverance and strength fighting the disease and how T.J. Martell Foundation was with her every step of the way.

Award-winning singer/songwriter Debbie Gibson brought her pooch to enjoy the outdoor event and rocked out with a giant hand-painted guitar by Gibson Foundation.

brought her pooch to enjoy the outdoor event and rocked out with a giant hand-painted guitar by Gibson Foundation. ABC Boy Band winner In Real Life performed their hit single “Eyes Closed” to screaming fans.

About T.J. Martell Foundation:

The T.J. Martell Foundation is the music industry’s leading foundation dedicated to funding innovative medical research focused on finding treatments and cures for cancer. The Foundation was founded in 1975 by music industry executive Tony Martell and his colleagues in loving memory of his son T.J., who died of leukemia. The Foundation has provided more than $280 million for research at seven flagship hospitals in the United States. For more information on the T.J. Martell Foundation visit www.tjmartell.org.