The Walls Group, The Other Side marks second #1 album debut

Dallas, TX— November 14, 2017 – Chart-toppers The Walls Group have created another #1 hit on their hands, as the GRAMMY®-nominated and two-time Stellar Award-winners celebrate a #1 debut on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums Chart for their new album THE OTHER SIDE (Fo Yo Soul/RCA Inspiration). Their album is also a hit in Gospel album streaming in its first week of release, garnering over 883,000 first week streams across music streaming services.







Following the just-released vibrant new music video for their Top 15 Gospel single “My Life,” siblings Darrel Walls, Rhea Walls, Paco Walls, and Ahjah Walls continue to lead a trendsetting path in their sound and message on their 12-track third album release, which has captivated fans across the world with soulful songs and contemporary beats on tracks such as “And You Don’t Stop,” “Mercy,” “My Worship,” “The Rock” and more. The #1 debut of their album THE OTHER SIDE marks The Walls Group’s second consecutive #1 debut on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums Chart, following the #1 debut of their second studio album, Fast Forward, in 2014.

The Walls Group: THE OTHER SIDE is out now in stores and via digital providers:

smarturl.it/TWG-TOS

For more information and the latest news on The Walls Group, also visit:

Website: http://www.thewallsgroup.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thewallsgroupofficial/

Twitter/Instagram/Snapchat: @TheWallsGroup