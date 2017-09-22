Toyota and VH1 Save The Music Foundation’s National Music Education Program Culminates with Grant Presentation featuring a Performance by Imagine Dragons

Toyota and VH1 Save The Music executives presented a $40,000 grant toward music education programs in Las Vegas public schools For the third year, Toyota is supporting VH1 Save The Music, now in its 20th year, in their commitment to restore music education programs in schools nationwide

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 22, 2017 — Toyota, VH1 Save The Music Foundation and Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival, joined by GRAMMY Award-winning rock band and Las Vegas natives Imagine Dragons, presented three Las Vegas area schools with a $40,000 music education grant that will provide music instruments to enhance each school’s music programs and expand student participation.









At a spirited school-wide assembly held at Ed W. Clark High School on Thursday, September 21, Tyler McBride, Engagement Marketing Manager at Toyota Motor North America, and Henry Donahue, Executive Director at VH1 Save The Music Foundation, awarded the grant to three deserving schools – Ed W. Clark High School, Dell H. Robison Middle School and Cashman Middle School. Ed W. Clark High School Principal, Jillyn Pendleton, Clark County School District Superintendent, Pat Skorkowsky, and Life is Beautiful CEO, Justin Weniger, were also in attendance and spoke to the importance of music education in Las Vegas’ public schools. Following executive remarks a group of talented orchestra and band students from Ed W. Clark High School performed an impressive rendition of Imagine Dragons’ chart-topping hit “Radioactive.” As the student performance ended the curtains were drawn and the GRAMMY Award-winning rock band surprised students with a rousing performance of some of their popular songs, including “Believer,” “It’s Time,” “Demons,” “Whatever it Takes,” and “Radioactive,” while students and teachers danced and sang along.

Imagine Dragons’ lead vocalist, Dan Reynolds, took a moment during the set to say a few inspiring words directly to the students, saying, “One thing we can focus on that’s an incredible positive thing is what you guys are doing – your voices and actions are resonating around the world – the youth are changing the world right now. Whether you know it or not you are, with your sense of acceptance, love and kindness. Thank you for making a greater, more healthy environment for people who are unique that feel on the outside. You guys are pretty incredible and keep changing the world.”

The $40,000 donation to VH1 Save The Music was divvied up to fulfill two Encore Grants which includes $15,000 each of supplemental wind and stringed instruments, and one Keys + Kids Grant which includes $10,000 worth of hybrid piano and keyboards. The grants strengthen each designated Las Vegas school’s music education programs with expanded resources to supply students with equal opportunity to learn through the arts. The assembly was in partnership with this weekend’s Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival, a three-day event where music, art and ideas merge in the heart of Downtown Las Vegas.

The grant was achieved through an interactive festival activation and social media campaign implemented at music festivals nationwide, including Stagecoach, Country 500, Firefly Music Festival, Ruido Fest, Lollapalooza, and the upcoming Life is Beautiful and Voodoo Music + Arts Experience. The activation engages with festivalgoers and artists through an Instagram mosaic mural that promotes the #ToyotaGiving campaign in support music education. Festivalgoers and participating artists are invited to write the answer to the question “what does music mean to you?” on a dry erase board and share it on social media with the #ToyotaGiving. The pictures are added to a larger mosaic art piece at each festival. Popular artists including Tegan and Sara, Dillon Francis, The Zombies, Lil Yachty, Capital Cities and more have participated in the activation and shared what music means to them. The campaign will conclude following Voodoo Music + Arts Experience on October 27th – 29th.

Over the past three years, the #ToyotaGiving campaign has collectively donated $110,000 to VH1 Save The Music Foundation. Prior to Las Vegas, the grants were awarded to four schools in the New Orleans and Chicago areas providing each school with musical instruments and increasing the number of music teachers on staff to support sustainable music education programs. As a result of the Toyota grants, over 3,370 students have been able to experience the power of making music.

“At Toyota, we take our commitment to improve education very seriously. As a result, we continue to evolve our partnership with VH1 Save The Music in an effort to create awareness of and support their mission to restore music education programs in schools nationwide,” said Steve Appelbaum, national engagement marketing manager, Toyota Motor North America.









“Toyota’s continued commitment to VH1 Save The Music has helped us expand our support to deserving school districts and bring music education to students who need it most,” said Henry Donahue, executive director of VH1 Save The Music Foundation. “We can’t thank Toyota enough for their contribution to our mission of ensuring that music is a part of every child’s life.”

About VH1 Save The Music Foundation

The VH1 Save The Music Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring instrumental music education programs in America’s public schools, and raising awareness about the importance of music as part of each child’s complete education. Founded in 1997, VH1 Save The Music was the first organization in existence dedicated to restoring music programs in America’s schools. In the foundation’s 20 years, more than $53 million worth of new musical instruments has been donated over 2,000 public schools in 257 school districts around the country to date — impacting the lives of millions of public school students. Get involved at www.vh1savethemusic.org and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat @vh1savethemusic using the hashtag #SaveTheMusic.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks in North America, where we operate 14 manufacturing plants (10 in the U.S.) and directly employ more than 46,000 people (more than 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold almost 2.7 million cars and trucks (2.45 million in the U.S.) in 2016 – and about 85 percent of all Toyota vehicles sold over the past 15 years are still on the road today.

Toyota partners with community, civic, academic, and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We share company resources and extensive know-how to support non-profits to help expand their ability to assist more people move more places.

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.