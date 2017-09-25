Turtle Beach Launches The Stealth 700 For PlayStation®4 – The Final Entry In Its All-New Lineup Of Category Redefining Wireless Gaming Headsets

Turtle Beach's Stealth 700 Gaming Headset for PS4™ Delivers Powerfully Immersive DTS Headphone:X 7.1 Surround Sound and Crystal Clear Chat, Plus Active Noise-Cancellation, Bluetooth® Connectivity with App-Based Settings, Superhuman Hearing™, Unmatched Glasses Friendly Comfort and Much More for an Unprecedented Price of $149

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2017 — This morning, leading gaming headset and audio accessory brand Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) announced the global retail availability of the Stealth 700 wireless surround sound headset for PlayStation®4. The Stealth 700 for PS4™ is the company’s fourth and final model released in time for this fall’s big game launches as part of its all-new lineup of revolutionary wireless gaming headsets for the latest Xbox One and PS4 game consoles. The Stealth 700 for PS4, as well as the previously released Stealth 700 and 600 series headsets, are available today at www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers around the world.









Beyond high-quality, wireless game and chat audio, the Stealth 700 gaming headset for PS4 features everything from Active Noise-Cancellation and Bluetooth® connectivity with app-based settings to Turtle Beach’s unique ProSpecs™ glasses friendly and comfort-driven design. It also offers the company’s exclusive Superhuman Hearing™ sound setting that gives you a competitive advantage so you can win more. All this and much more for an unprecedented MSRP of $149.95.

Games and gaming technology are advancing fast, and the Stealth 700 is the latest wireless surround sound gaming headset for PS4, offering gamers a wealth of the latest premium features and comfort, including:

Immersive Surround Sound – The Stealth 700 for PS4 features DTS: Headphone:X ® surround sound technology for amazing 7.1 channel surround sound.

For more information on the Stealth 700 & Stealth 600 wireless gaming headsets for the Xbox One family of devices and PS4, as well as the latest Turtle Beach products and accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com








