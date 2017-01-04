TV One’s longest-running and award-winning series Unsung kicks off the New Year with an explosive Season 10 premiere episode honoring the sultry, female R&B group Sisters With Voices (SWV). Group members Cheryl “Coko” Clemons, Leanne “Lelee” Lyons and Tamara “Taj” George experienced a rapid rise to stardom which led to a Grammy nomination and several chart-topping hits. Known for their New York swag, edgy image and powerful vocals that created a fresh mix of gospel, rap and R&B, SWV brought a distinct sound to the ‘90s with hit songs like Weak, Rain and Right Here. However, internal conflicts separated the group within five years.

Interviews with family, friends, archive footage, and features with Eddie George, Kelly Rowland, and Bell Biv Devoe take viewers on journey of the highs and lows of being in the limelight. The poignant stories of Unsung offer insight into the trials and triumphs faced in both private and public forums.

The premiere of the episode airs Wednesday, January 4th at 8 pm ET.

Unsung is narrated by actor Gary Anthony Williams and is Executive Produced by Arthur Smith, Kent Weed and Frank Sinton of A. Smith & Co. Productions. Mark Rowland is Co-Executive Producer. For TV One, Jubba Seyyid is Executive in Charge of Production and Sr. Director of Programming; Robyn Arrington Greene is Vice President, Original Programming and Production; and D’Angela Proctor is Head of Original Programming and Production