Universal Kids Sets Out On A Nationwide Call For Young Chefs To Compete In Season 2 Of “Top Chef Junior”

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2017 — Universal Kids, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment’s network for kids 2-12, is embarking on a nationwide search for talented young chefs ages 9-14 who love to cook for season two of their hit series Top Chef Junior. Open call auditions for the coveted culinary competition series will take place during December 2017 and January 2018 in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York, and Phoenix.

Currently in its inaugural season, new episodes of Top Chef Junior air Friday nights at 8pm/7pm Central. A show for all ages, the series features the next generation of chefs competing in some of Top Chef‘s most iconic challenges, including “Restaurant Wars,” as well as new kid-friendly ones created exclusively for Top Chef Junior.

Hosted by Vanessa Lachey and featuring Head Judge Curtis Stone, the hour-long episodes feature Quickfires, team challenges, and excursions with contestants vying for the coveted Top Chef Junior title and a $50,000 cash prize. Top Chef judge Gail Simmons, acclaimed chef and Top Chef judge Graham Elliot, and Top Chef alumna Tiffany Derry join Lachey and Stone at the judges table throughout the season along with celebrity guest judges.

Top Chef Junior season two open call auditions are as follows. For more information, please visit: http://www.universalkids.com/topchefjuniorcasting.

NEW YORK CITY – Saturday, December 9 from 10am – 5pm

Westin New York Grand Central

212 East 42nd St, New York, NY 10017

CHICAGO – Saturday, December 9 from 10am – 5pm

Ambassador Hotel

1301 N State Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60610

ATLANTA – Wednesday, December 13 from 11am – 6pm

Georgian Terrace Hotel

659 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

NEW ORLEANS – Wednesday, December 13 from 12pm – 7pm

Ritz-Carlton

921 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70112

HOUSTON – Saturday, December 17 from 10am – 5 pm

Four Seasons Hotel

1300 Lamar St, Houston, TX 77010

PHOENIX – Saturday, December 17 from 10am – 5pm

Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak Resort

7677 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85020

LOS ANGELES – Saturday, January 6th, 2018 from 10am – 5pm

Loews Hollywood Hotel

1755 N Highland Ave, Hollywood, CA 90028

Top Chef Junior is produced by Emmy-winning Magical Elves (Bravo’s Top Chef). For more information please visit www.universalkids.com.

About Universal Kids:

Universal Kids represents the world of NBCUniversal family brands. As a kid-focused ecosystem with great TV content at the center, Universal Kids is programmed for the 2-12 year old audience, with a fresh mix of animated content, unscripted entertainment, and proven international hits. Launched in September 2017 and available in over 59 million homes, Universal Kids encompasses Sprout as a daily programming block for preschoolers from 3am to 6pm, and is available for kids and families across all platforms, including on air, online, On Demand and via mobile with the Sprout Now and Sprout Playground apps.

About Magical Elves:

Magical Elves is the award winning production team behind some of the highest quality documentary, unscripted and digital series found across all media platforms. Since the company was founded, Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz have been nominated for numerous awards, winning Emmys for both “Top Chef” (Bravo) and its digital counterpart “Last Chance Kitchen,” a Peabody for “Project Runway,” and an IDA award for “Time of Death” (Showtime). Other credits include: “Chasing Cameron” starring digital celebrity Cameron Dallas (Netflix), “All In with Cam Newton” (Nickelodeon), “Project Greenlight” (HBO), “Cold Justice” (Oxygen), “Braxton Family Values” (WE), Last Comic Standing”, and “Fashion Star” (NBC). Feature films include the critically acclaimed “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never”, “Katy Perry: Part of Me” and “Under The Electric Sky” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and the Tim McGraw and Faith Hill concert documentary, “Soul 2 Soul” which debuts on Showtime this November. Magical Elves joined forces with international media producer and distributor The Tinopolis Group in 2014.