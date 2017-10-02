Universal Pictures Home Entertainment To Release Logan Lucky in November

CHANNING TATUM, ADAM DRIVER, RILEY KEOUGH, SETH MACFARLANE, KATIE HOLMES, HILARY SWANK AND DANIEL CRAIG TEAM UP FOR A HILARIOUS HEIST COMEDY AVAILABLE ON DIGITAL NOVEMBER 14, 2017 AND ON 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY™ AND DVD ON NOVEMBER 28, 2017

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., Oct. 2, 2017 — From Academy Award-winning® director Steven Soderbergh (Traffic, Ocean’s trilogy) comes a combustible caper comedy with a twist. Logan Lucky races to Digital on November 14, 2017, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, DVD and On Demand on November 28, 2017, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.





Logan Lucky stars Channing Tatum (Magic Mike, 21 Jump Street ), Emmy® nominee Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Paterson), Seth MacFarlane (“Family Guy,” Ted), Riley Keough (“The Girlfriend Experience,” It Comes at Night), Katie Holmes (All We Had, Batman Begins), Katherine Waterston (Inherent Vice, Alien: Covenant), Dwight Yoakam (Sling Blade, Panic Room), Sebastian Stan (Captain America: Civil War, The Martian), Brian Gleeson (Mother!, Snow White and the Huntsman), and Jack Quaid (“Vinyl,” The Hunger Games), with Academy Award winner Hilary Swank (The Homesman, Million Dollar Baby) and Daniel Craig (Road to Perdition, James Bond franchise).

Hoping to reverse a ‘curse’ that’s hung over his family for generations, Jimmy Logan (Tatum) hatches a plan to rob the Charlotte Motor Speedway during the Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR’S biggest race of the year. He convinces his bartender brother Clyde (Driver) and hairdresser sister Mellie (Keough) to help him pull everything off–but first they have to break the bomb-maker Joe Bang (Craig) out of jail in broad daylight. Academy Award® winner Hilary Swank plays a no-nonsense FBI agent determined to bring the Logans to justice and keep them from racing away with the loot in this high speed caper from director Steven Soderbergh.





BONUS FEATURES EXCLUSIVE TO 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY ™ , DVD & DIGITAL:

Deleted Scenes

The film will be available on 4K Ultra HD in a combo pack which includes Ultra HD Blu-ray™, Blu-ray™ and Digital. The 4K Ultra HD will include all bonus features on the Blu-ray™ disc.

FILMMAKERS:

Cast: Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Seth MacFarlane, Riley Keough, Katie Holmes, Katherine Waterston, Sebastian Stan, Brian Gleeson, Jack Quaid with Hilary Swank and Daniel Craig

Casting: Carmen Cuba, CSA

Music: David Holmes

Costume Design: Ellen Mirojnick

Production Design: Howard Cummings

Co-Producers: Ken Meyer, Matt Summers

Executive Producers: Michael Polaire, Dan Fellman, Zane Stoddard

Produced By: Gregory Jacobs, Mark Johnson, Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin

Written By: Rebecca Blunt

Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

