Unparalleled Lineup Of Industry Power Players Revealed For 2017 REVOLT Music Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2017 — REVOLT, the multi-platform network from Sean Combs, will once again return to Miami Beach for the fourth annual REVOLT Music Conference (RMC) on October 12-15, 2017 at the Eden Roc Miami Beach Resort. The first round of featured keynote speakers, Q&A participants, and panelists has been revealed for the four-day, action-packed experience.
Veteran record executive, CEO and Co-Founder of 300 Entertainment Kevin Liles will take the stage as the keynote speaker for the conference. Industry leader Bozoma Saint John, Chief Brand Officer at Uber, and Shakim Compere, Co-Founder of Flavor Unit Entertainment, will participate in can’t-miss interactive Q&As. Allen Hughes, film producer and director of the “Defiant Ones”, will participate in a special Q&A on filmmaking in Hollywood, and showcase a screening during the REVOLT Film Festival on October 15th. Panel topics for the conference include: artist development and management, public relations, branding, content creation, going indie and more. A full list of panelists for the 2017 REVOLT Music Conference can be found HERE. Additional participants will be announced in the coming weeks.
21 Savage joins previously announced performers who will take the stage during RMC including Ms. Lauryn Hill, 2 Chainz, French Montana, Daniel Caesar, King Combs, and Top Dawg Entertainment recording artist SZA.
For the second year, REVOLT is partnering with Pepsi to offer an exclusive opportunity for up-and-coming talent to perform during the REVOLT Music Conference. Taking place on the first day of the conference, Thursday, October 12th, “Be Heard,” presented by Pepsi, will allow attendees the chance to increase their visibility and exposure by showcasing their talents to music industry icons, producers, and artists. The winner of “Be Heard,” presented by Pepsi, will perform on REVOLT TV.
Established as the must-attend event of the year, RMC provides attendees with an innovative, industry-wide networking experience for all who thrive in the music and media content space. Registration packages are now on sale at REVOLTMusicConference.com. Join the #REVOLTMUSICCONFERENCE conversation on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @REVOLTtv.
