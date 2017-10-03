Usher Teams Up with MEGASTAR First Ever Global Mobile Talent Competition to Award $1 Million

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 3, 2017 — Today, MEGASTAR announced the launch of their global talent competition with eight-time Grammy award winning superstar Usher as the Creative Director, Head Judge, mentor, and investor. MEGASTAR is set to be the world’s largest crowdsourced talent competition. The innovative mobile competition features performers of any category from around the world competing to win $1 million, a role in a film produced by John Baldecchi, and a variety of small cash prizes.





“What’s great about MEGASTAR is that it empowers both the Performers and the Fans. It provides talented people a free platform where they can get global exposure without the traditional gatekeepers. It also puts the power in the hands of fans to express opinions and make decisions more than ever before,” said Usher. “The mobile competition will also give people with many different types of talent a chance to win a life-changing grand prize. I am excited to help curate some of the best talent that we have not yet seen and bring them to the worldwide stage.”

Submit your videos to the @megastarapp at https://t.co/ropeyEGWpP. Have your talent featured for a chance to be seen by @usher on nat'l TV! pic.twitter.com/JvLU4hBBQI — ExtraTV (@extratv) October 2, 2017

With a long history of mentoring, Usher was the perfect fit for MEGASTAR’s celebrity mentor to guide the contestants through the competition.





“We are absolutely delighted to have Usher invested in both the product and the outcome of MEGASTAR. His career spans over 24 years already, and he has inspired so many artists. He has so much experience, training and industry knowledge to impart on our Performers and his insights are invaluable to singers, dancers and performers in general,” commented Managing Director/CEO and Co-Founder of MEGASTAR Dion Sullivan.

MEGASTAR provides performers of all kinds with a global stage to showcase their talents and puts the audience in charge of who rises and falls. The Fans call the shots, share their voice and decide who should be the next MEGASTAR via voting on the MEGASTAR App.





MEGASTAR is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play. Our first worldwide competition is live and now open to audition submissions from residents of the US, Canada, Australia, Great Britain, South Africa, and New Zealand. For more information about MEGASTAR, visit the App’s social channels on Facebook and Instagram. For complete audition rules, visit https://megastarapp.com/auditionrules/.

About Usher

Eight-time Grammy-Award winner Usher has been ranked by the Recording Industry Association of America as one of the best-selling artists in American music history, having sold over 65 million records worldwide. He has won numerous awards including eight Grammy Awards and was named the #1 Hot 100 artist of the 2000s decade. Billboard named him the second most successful artist of the 2000s, with his career-propelling 2004 album “Confessions” being ranked as the top solo album of the 2000s decade. Usher has attained nine Hot 100 #1 hits (all as a lead artist) and 18 Hot 100 top-10 singles. 2016 proved to be a big year for Usher not only in music but also in film and his philanthropic endeavors. Musically, Usher released his much anticipated eighth studio album entitled “Hard II Love,” which has already spawned his 15th No. 1 single with the song “No Limit.”

Facebook (46 million), Twitter (12.3 million) and Instagram (6.7 million).

ABOUT MSMCI

MSM Corporation International Limited (“MSMCI”) is a digital entertainment technology company that specializes in building and launching mobile digital entertainment products to audiences, with our first product (MEGASTAR) launching in the US, Great Britain, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and South Africa. MSMCI partners with local operators in non-English speaking markets to maximize the reach of its products and services globally.

MEGASTAR is a global, mobile-first, social media integrated emerging talent competition, featuring performers of any category, competing to win one Million US Dollars, a role in a film and various other prizes. MEGASTAR winners are largely driven by fan engagement (crowd driven) throughout the competition via the MEGASTAR App.

The first MEGASTAR competition launches in MSMCI’s six core markets with the App available for download from the Apple and Google Stores. Additional MEGASTAR competitions will subsequently launch in various global markets via partnering and licensing agreements.

MEGASTAR was founded by Adam Wellisch and Dion Sullivan in February 2014 and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange becoming MSMCI (ASX:MSM) in January 2016. The Company is currently headquartered in Sydney, Australia and Oakland, California, USA.

Visit www.msmci.com to learn more or to sign up for the investor newsletter.