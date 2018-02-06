Viacom Expected To Acquire Online Video Conference, VidCon

According to our friends over at Tubefilter, the online video industry’s most important annual event, VidCon, will reportedly be purchased by broadcast television giant Viacom.

Considering the fact that Viacom owns music networks like MTV, VH1, and BET, it comes as no shock to I Am Entertainment that the media behemoth is buying VidCon in an effort to connect with the millions of Americans creators, fans, and executives who are unplugging from cable television.

Recently, Viacom acquired the influencer marketing platform WhoSay for an undisclosed sum, which gave the media conglomerate a connection to the online creative community. But, many of the “influencers” working with WhoSay are major users of YouTube, a company with which Viacom has had a long and unsuccessful history of legal issues over copyright infringement concerns. Considering the fact that VidCon’s primary sponsor is YouTube, this entire thing seems to be a very interesting story in the making.

Sources close to the situation have confirmed to Tubefilter that Viacom is set to acquire VidCon in a deal that is expected to be announced later this week, but financial terms of the acquisition have not been released at the time this article is being published.