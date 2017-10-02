Voice Casting Hub, the Highly Anticipated Voiceover Casting Suite Announces Dec. 1, 2017 Launch

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 2, 2017 — Voice Casting Hub, the highly anticipated voiceover casting portal and full-featured software suite is set to officially launch Dec. 1, 2017. The new voiceover casting site will help producers and ad agencies hire voiceover talent with agent representation. This way, the platform will serve as the source of top-tier voice artists.





The company’s CEO Matt Dubois says the voice casting service referred only as “The HUB” is focused on the industry’s best talents. “Our focus will be on the Producers and Agents who work with and represent the highest caliber voice actors in the industry,” he declares. “The HUB will be different from competitors as it will not only provide voiceover casting projects but will be a full-featured CRM Suite for the voiceover industry,” he continues.

The platform will offer talent management, booking, communications, private projects, multi-agent support, demos & custom playlists, audition management and external integrations including a WordPress plug-in, Google Calendar sync and QuickBooks integration. It will function as a membership site where agents pay a monthly fee. There will however be free 60-day trials for members who register for early access on the site. Producers will also be able to post auditions for free for the first 90 days.





The voice acting industry currently has few platforms where producers can post their voiceover projects directly to agents. The HUB’s full-featured casting suite affords a distinct advantage and is therefore providing a go-to site where agencies can manage all their voiceover casting needs.

About Voice Casting Hub

Voice Casting Hub is a voiceover casting portal that includes a full-featured casting suite made to address the diverse needs of producers, agents and voice talent. The company achieves unsurpassed multifunctionality combined with streamlined, intuitive options for all voiceover requirements.

Before launching, they consulted with the industry’s best and brightest to design a state of the art casting portal. It is now set to provide producers and agencies with cutting-edge technology to breathe life into world-class campaigns. The company is becoming a home to scores of agents and their talent from all across the globe.

