Will Arnett and Kristen Bell Join Voice Cast of Warner Bros. Pictures’ New Animated Feature “Teen Titans GO! To the Movies”

Stellar series stars Greg Cipes, Scott Menville, Khary Payton, Tara Strong and Hynden Walch are joined by Arnett and Bell to bring “Teen Titans GO!” to the big screen

BURBANK, Calif.– Warner Bros. Pictures announced that Will Arnett (“The LEGO® Batman Movie”) and Kristen Bell (“Frozen”) will lend their voices to the first-ever big-screen version of DC Entertainment’s animated TV series “Teen Titans GO!”—the aptly titled “Teen Titans GO! to the Movies.”

The animated feature will also star Greg Cipes (TV’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”) as Beast Boy, Scott Menville (TV’s “Spider-Man”) as Robin, Khary Payton (“The Walking Dead”) as Cyborg, Tara Strong (the “My Little Pony” franchise) as Raven, and Hynden Walch (TV’s “Adventure Time with Finn & Jake”) as Starfire. In the film, they reprise their roles from the Cartoon Network series, which follows the crime fighting adventures and antics of the young Super Hero roommates.

The film will be directed by Aaron Horvath and Peter Rida Michail, from a screenplay by Michael Jelenic and Horvath, based on characters from DC. Michail, Will Arnett and Peggy Regan are producing, with Sam Register, Jelenic and Horvath serving as executive producers. Apart from Arnett, all are “Teen Titans GO!” series contributors.





No stranger to voice acting or superheroes, Arnett played the title role in this year’s hit animated Super Hero feature “The LEGO Batman Movie,” after creating the character in the wildly popular “The LEGO Movie.” He also voices the lead in the fan favorite Netflix series “BoJack Horseman.”

Bell starred as the voice of Anna in one of the most successful animated films of all time, “Frozen,” and has since lent her voice to the hit “Zootopia.” She can also be heard alongside Arnett in an episode of “BoJack Horseman.”

Set to release on July 27, 2018, “Teen Titans GO! to the Movies” will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company.