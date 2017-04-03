Winners Announced For The 52nd ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™

LAS VEGAS, April 3, 2017 — Winners have been announced for the 52nd ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™, which aired LIVE earlier this evening on the CBS Television Network from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The industry named Jason Aldean as Entertainer of the Year, the evening’s biggest honor. This is the second consecutive win for Aldean in this category.
Miranda Lambert won Female Vocalist of the Year for the eighth consecutive year, breaking her own record for consecutive wins in that category. She also won Album of the Year for The Weight of These Wings.
Thomas Rhett won Male Vocalist of the Year for the first time. He was also awarded with Song of the Year for “Die a Happy Man,” winning two trophies in that category as both Artist and Songwriter.
Brothers Osborne won Vocal Duo of the Year. They also previously won New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year Presented by T-Mobile. Maren Morris and Jon Pardi were also previously announced winners for New Female Vocalist of the Year presented by T-Mobile and New Male Vocalist of the Year Presented by T-Mobile, respectively.
Florida Georgia Line received two ACM Awards (off camera categories) for Vocal Event of the Year for “May We All” featuring Tim McGraw and Single Record of the Year for “H.O.L.Y.” ACM CEO Pete Fisher surprised the duo with these Awards at the ACM Party for a Cause: WME Bash at the Beach event on Saturday April 1st.
Little Big Town won the Vocal Group of the Year award for the third consecutive year, their fourth win in that category overall.
“Forever Country” received Video of the Year Presented by Xfinity and was awarded to producers Nathan de la Rionda, Jil Hardin, Charleen Manca, Joanna Carter, Chandra LaPlume, Sarah Trahern, Damon Whiteside and Director Joseph Kahn.
The show featured an unprecedented number of duos and special collaborations: 14-time ACM Award® winner and 14- time ACM Awards® host Reba McEntire and contemporary Christian artist Lauren Daigle performed “Back to God,” superstar duo Tim McGraw and Faith Hill performed the world television premiere of their new single “Speak To a Girl,” Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris sang “Craving You,” Cole Swindell and Dierks Bentley rocked out “Flatliner,” and Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban performed their hit single “The Fighter.” Plus Florida Georgia Line and the Backstreet Boys teamed up for “God, Your Mama & Me” followed by a powerful performance of the popular “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)”.
Following is the list of winners in the 14 categories voted on by the membership:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Thomas Rhett
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Miranda Lambert
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brothers Osborne
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Little Big Town
ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert
Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf
Record Labels: RCA Nashville, Vanner Records
SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
Die A Happy Man – Thomas Rhett
Songwriters: Thomas Rhett, Sean Douglas, Joe Spargur
Publishers: EMI Blackwood Music Inc (BMI), Cricket On The Line (BMI), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp (BMI), Eastman Pond Publishing (BMI), Music of Big Deal (BMI), Nice Life (BMI), Frederic And Reid Music (BMI), BMG Platinum Songs (BMI), Brodsky Spensive Publishing (BMI)
VIDEO OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY XFINITY [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]
Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever
Director: Joseph Kahn
Producers: Nathan de la Rionda, Jil Hardin, Charleen Manca, Joanna Carter, Chandra LaPlume, Sarah Trahern, Damon Whiteside
NEW MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE* (Previously Announced)
Jon Pardi
NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE* (Previously Announced)
Maren Morris
NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE* (Previously Announced)
Brothers Osborne
VOCAL EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]*(Off Camera Award)
May We All – Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw
Producer: Joey Moi
Record Label: Big Machine Label Group
SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)] (Off Camera Award)
H.O.L.Y. – Florida Georgia Line
Producer: Joey Moi
Record Label: Big Machine Label Group
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR *(Off Camera Award)
Lori McKenna
