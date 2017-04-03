Winners Announced For The 52nd ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™

Thomas Rhett won Male Vocalist of the Year for the first time. He was also awarded with Song of the Year for “Die a Happy Man,” winning two trophies in that category as both Artist and Songwriter.

Brothers Osborne won Vocal Duo of the Year. They also previously won New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year Presented by T-Mobile. Maren Morris and Jon Pardi were also previously announced winners for New Female Vocalist of the Year presented by T-Mobile and New Male Vocalist of the Year Presented by T-Mobile, respectively.

Florida Georgia Line received two ACM Awards (off camera categories) for Vocal Event of the Year for “May We All” featuring Tim McGraw and Single Record of the Year for “H.O.L.Y.” ACM CEO Pete Fisher surprised the duo with these Awards at the ACM Party for a Cause: WME Bash at the Beach event on Saturday April 1st.

Little Big Town won the Vocal Group of the Year award for the third consecutive year, their fourth win in that category overall.

“Forever Country” received Video of the Year Presented by Xfinity and was awarded to producers Nathan de la Rionda, Jil Hardin, Charleen Manca, Joanna Carter, Chandra LaPlume, Sarah Trahern, Damon Whiteside and Director Joseph Kahn.

The show featured an unprecedented number of duos and special collaborations: 14-time ACM Award® winner and 14- time ACM Awards® host Reba McEntire and contemporary Christian artist Lauren Daigle performed “Back to God,” superstar duo Tim McGraw and Faith Hill performed the world television premiere of their new single “Speak To a Girl,” Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris sang “Craving You,” Cole Swindell and Dierks Bentley rocked out “Flatliner,” and Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban performed their hit single “The Fighter.” Plus Florida Georgia Line and the Backstreet Boys teamed up for “God, Your Mama & Me” followed by a powerful performance of the popular “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)”.

Following is the list of winners in the 14 categories voted on by the membership:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Thomas Rhett

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Little Big Town

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert

Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf

Record Labels: RCA Nashville, Vanner Records

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

Die A Happy Man – Thomas Rhett

Songwriters: Thomas Rhett, Sean Douglas, Joe Spargur

Publishers: EMI Blackwood Music Inc (BMI), Cricket On The Line (BMI), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp (BMI), Eastman Pond Publishing (BMI), Music of Big Deal (BMI), Nice Life (BMI), Frederic And Reid Music (BMI), BMG Platinum Songs (BMI), Brodsky Spensive Publishing (BMI)

VIDEO OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY XFINITY [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever

Director: Joseph Kahn

Producers: Nathan de la Rionda, Jil Hardin, Charleen Manca, Joanna Carter, Chandra LaPlume, Sarah Trahern, Damon Whiteside

NEW MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE* (Previously Announced)

Jon Pardi

NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE* (Previously Announced)

Maren Morris

NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE* (Previously Announced)

Brothers Osborne

VOCAL EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]*(Off Camera Award)

May We All – Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw

Producer: Joey Moi

Record Label: Big Machine Label Group

SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)] (Off Camera Award)

H.O.L.Y. – Florida Georgia Line

Producer: Joey Moi

Record Label: Big Machine Label Group

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR *(Off Camera Award)

Lori McKenna

For a complete list of past and present wins and nominations, please visit ACMcountry.com and search the ACM Awards Database located on the Homepage.

Sponsors and partners for the 52nd ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS include T-Mobile and Xfinity from Comcast.