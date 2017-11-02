World Famous BASE Jumper And Wingsuit Pilot, Jeb Corliss Appointed MEGASTAR Judge

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2017 — Digital technology and entertainment company, MEGASTAR is pleased to announce that Jeb Corliss, one of the world’s foremost and best-known BASE jumpers and wingsuit pilots, has been appointed as a judge for the first MEGASTAR competition, which commenced on September 30, 2017.

Corliss’ inherent passion for his sport and all aspects of life make him an ideal judge for the MEGASTAR competition. His goal is to discover passionate contestants who dedicate their entire lives to their craft until they become a master at it.

Over the last 20 years, Corliss has made more than 1,000 jumps, from the likes of the Eiffel Tower, Golden Gate Bridge, Angel Falls in Venezuela, the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and BASE jumped into the pre-game show of Super Bowl XXXVIII for Aerosmith.

In July 2011, Corliss flew feet from the ground in the Swiss Alps, an event that was captured on camera and broadcast on ABC’s 20/20. Two months later, Corliss swooped through an arch in the side of China’s iconic Tianmen Mountain, in front of a live television audience of millions.

As a MEGASTAR Judge, Corliss will be marketing and promoting the app across his social media platforms, engaging with Fans and providing feedback to Performers that are participating in the competition.

“I am excited to be part of the MEGASTAR competition which will challenge conventional thinking and push the boundaries for global talent identification, in much the same way I have done with BASE jumping and wingsuit flying,” said Corliss. “I am looking forward to seeing what talent can be uncovered and how a global audience can propel an unknown talent to become a worldwide MEGASTAR.”

The MEGASTAR competition is a mobile-first talent competition, featuring Performers of categories that range from base jumping to choir group performances, competing to win $1 million U.S. dollars, a role in a film and several other prizes.

It is being promoted by a massive multi-faceted marketing and media program throughout six weeks of heats, three Finals Rounds, Grand Finale week and the Final.

The first global audition heat commenced on September 30, 2017 with the Final scheduled for December 2017.

Managing Director, CEO and Co-Founder of MEGASTAR, Dion Sullivan commented; “Jeb Corliss is a genuine global MEGASTAR who strives to be extraordinary at what he does and how he lives his life, every day. We are very excited that Jeb has joined the MEGASTAR team. He personifies MEGASTAR’s transformation of the talent competition genre by removing the boundaries of stage and screen. MEGASTAR is truly about all talent.”

MEGASTAR is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play. Our first worldwide competition is live and now open to audition submissions from residents of the US, Canada, Australia, Great Britain, South Africa, and New Zealand. For more information about MEGASTAR, visit the App’s social channels on Facebook and Instagram. For complete audition rules, visit https://megastarapp.com/auditionrules/.

ABOUT MSMCI

MSM Corporation International Limited (“MSMCI”) is a digital entertainment technology company that specialises in building and launching mobile digital entertainment products to audiences, with our first product (MEGASTAR) launching in the US, Great Britain, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and South Africa. MSMCI partners with local operators in non-English speaking markets to maximise the reach of its products and services globally.

MEGASTAR is a global, mobile-first, social media integrated emerging talent competition, featuring performers of any category, competing to win one Million US Dollars, a role in a film and various other prizes. MEGASTAR winners are largely driven by fan engagement (crowd driven) throughout the competition via the MEGASTAR App.

The first MEGASTAR competition launches in MSMCI’s six core markets with the App available for download from the Apple and Google Stores. Additional MEGASTAR competitions will subsequently launch in various global markets via partnering and licensing agreements.

MEGASTAR was founded by Adam Wellisch and Dion Sullivan in February 2014 and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange becoming MSMCI (ASX:MSM) in January 2016. The Company is currently headquartered in Sydney, Australia and Oakland, California, USA.