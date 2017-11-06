World-Renowned Wrestler and Entertainer Chris Jericho Stars in New Travel Channel Special – ‘The Legend of…with Chris Jericho’

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2017 — Six-time WWE world champion and lead singer of Fozzy, Chris Jericho is trading in his belt for a whole new challenge: unmasking the world’s greatest mysteries on Travel Channel. “The Legend of…with Chris Jericho,” premiering Friday, November 17 at 11 p.m. ET/PT, follows Jericho as he brings his lifelong fascination for history’s unexplained legends and the figures behind them to the small screen. Digging into the past, Jericho searches for answers that separate fact from fiction to find the true story behind the legend.
In the half-hour special, Jericho investigates the legend of Butch Cassidy and the facts behind his most brazen heist in Castle Gate, Utah. He heads out to the desert with professional treasure hunters in search of Cassidy’s legendary lost loot. There, he meets up with an expert with information on Cassidy’s post-heist escape route who helps Jericho recreate the effects of the TNT explosives once used to blow open bank vaults.
“I’ve had lot of amazing experiences over the course of my career and my life, but searching for the truth behind some of the greatest mysteries in history is by far some of the most incredible! I’m on a mission for truth, treasure and true adventure,” said Jericho.
