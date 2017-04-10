Wynn Las Vegas Announces An Evening With Mel Brooks

LAS VEGAS, April 10, 2017 — Blazing Saddles. Young Frankenstein. The Producers. Mel Brooks has created some of the most iconic comedies in film history, and now he offers a behind-the-scenes look at his extraordinary life and career during an exclusive two-night event at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Set for Friday and Saturday, June 30 and July 1, An Evening With Mel Brooks features the Oscar, Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winning actor, writer, producer, and director in a rare onstage event that combines personal anecdotes with stand-up comedy and film clips of his most memorable work.

Brooks’ career began in television writing for Your Show of Shows, and together with Buck Henry, creating the long-running TV series Get Smart. He then teamed up with Carl Reiner to write and perform the Grammy-winning 2000 Year Old Man comedy albums and books. Brooks won his first Oscar in 1964 for writing and narrating the animated short, The Critic, and his second for the screenplay of his first feature film, The Producers, in 1968. For three successive seasons, 1997 – 1999, Brooks won Emmy Awards for his role on the hit sitcom Mad About You, and received three 2001 Tony Awards and two Grammy Awards for The Producers: the New Mel Brooks Musical, which ran on Broadway from 2001 to 2006. The Producers still holds the record for the most Tony Awards ever won by a Broadway musical.

In 2009 Brooks received The Kennedy Center Honors, recognizing a lifetime of extraordinary contributions to American culture. In the spring of 2013 he was the subject of an Emmy Award-winning American Masters documentary on PBS called Mel Brooks: Make A Noise, and was the 41st recipient of the AFI’s Life Achievement Award. In just the last year Brooks traveled to London where Prince William presented him with the prestigious British Academy Awards Fellowship, and he was invited by President Obama to the White House to receive the National Medal of Arts – the highest honor given to artists by the United Stated government.

TICKET INFORMATION

Show Dates: Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1

and Public On-Sale: Monday, April 10, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time

at Price: Start from $75 plus applicable fees; limited number of meet and greet tickets are available

Start from plus applicable fees; limited number of meet and greet tickets are available Points Of Purchase: Wynn Las Vegas Box Office (702-770-9966) or WynnLasVegas.com