Almost Never Films, Inc. Signs Slate Deal with Pure Flix Entertainment to Finance and Produce Six Faith-Based Films

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2017 — Almost Never Films, Inc. (OTCQB: HLWD), a publicly traded independent film company based in Los Angeles, California, has entered into a strategic partnership with Pure Flix Entertainment, an American independent Christian film and television studio, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. The new partnership is a multi-film financing agreement to produce six faith-based original motion pictures.

Pure Flix Entertainment will be distributing the films worldwide in new media format while Almost Never Films will contribute its financial, development and production services. The motion pictures will be exhibited on Pure Flix Entertainment’s digital SVOD platform and may be considered for theatrical releases.

“We are very excited about our upcoming partnership with Pure Flix,” commented Danny Chan, CEO of Almost Never Films, Inc. “Pure Flix Entertainment’s God’s Not Dead franchise has been successful and Pure Flix has been a leader in Christian entertainment. We look forward to working alongside Pure Flix in making faith based content.”

The first film is scheduled to begin principal photography in November or December of 2017.





About Pure Flix Entertainment

Founded in 2005 by Michael Scott, David A.R. White, and Russell Wolfe, Pure Flix is a leading independent faith and family studio in the world. Its recent releases include: The Case for Christ, God’s Not Dead 2, God’s Not Dead, Do You Believe?, Woodlawn and the upcoming A Question of Faith and Same Kind of Different as Me.

With offices in Los Angeles and Scottsdale, Pure Flix has produced, acquired, marketed and distributed over 100 faith and family-friendly films. Aligned with their vision to influence the global culture for Christ through media, Pure Flix is the industry leader in creating high-quality inspirational feature film content. The studio’s official website is Pureflixstudio.com. They also feature a leading streaming video on demand service, with thousands of movies, originals, TV shows and more emphasizing faith, family and fun. For more information, go to Pureflix.com.