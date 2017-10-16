Black Panther Official Trailer 2018 Starring Chadwick Boseman

After the events of Captain America: Civil War, King T’Challa returns home to the reclusive, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to serve as his country’s new leader. However, T’Challa soon finds that he is challenged for the throne from factions within his own country. When two foes conspire to destroy Wakanda, the hero known as Black Panther must team up with C.I.A. agent Everett K. Ross and members of the Dora Milaje, Wakanadan special forces, to prevent Wakanda from being dragged into a world war.





In Theaters February 16, 2018.

Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Sterling K. Brown, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Andy Serkis, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya

Genre: Action, Adventuce, Drama, Sci-Fi, Fantasy

Rating: TBA

Time: TBA

Director: Ryan Coogler

Writer: Screenplay by Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole. Based on Marvel comics, Black Panther, by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

Executive Producers: Stan Lee, Nate Moore, Victoria Alonso, Jeffrey Chernov, Louis D’Esposito

Producers: Kevin Feige, David J. Grant

Production Companies (US): Marvel Studios, Walt Disney Pictures

