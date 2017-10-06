Marshall Official Trailer 2017 Starring Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad, Sterling K. Brown, and Kate Hudson

Reginald Hudlin’s MARSHALL, based on the early career of Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, follows the young lawyer (Chadwick Boseman) to conservative Connecticut to defend a black chauffeur (Sterling K. Brown) against his wealthy white socialite employer (Kate Hudson) in a sexual assault and attempted murder trial. In need of a high-profile victory but muzzled by a segregationist court, Marshall is partnered with young Jewish lawyer Samuel Friedman (Josh Gad) who has never tried a case. They struggle against a hostile storm of fear and prejudice, driven to discover the truth in a sensationalized trial that helped lay the groundwork for the Civil Rights Movement.

Fall into savings with 20% off sitewide on FandangoNOW. Use coupon code CHILL20. Offer valid through 10/31. Terms apply.

In Theaters October 13, 2017. Buy Tickets Now!

Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad, Sterling K. Brown, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens, James Cromwell, Keesha Sharp, Roger Guenveur Smith, Jussie Smollett, Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas

Genre: Drama

Rating: PG-13 for mature thematic content, sexuality, violence, and some strong language.

Time: 1 hour 58 minutes

Director: Reginald Hudlin

Writer: Screenplay by Jacob Koskoff, Michael Koskoff

Executive Producers: Lei Luo, Xu Yan, Chris Bongirne, Hunter Ryan, David Ryan, Tom Ortenberg, John Cappetta, Kevin Lamb, Lai Pan, Lili Sun

Producers: Paula Wagner, Jonathan Sanger, Reginald Hudlin

Production Companies (US): Open Road Films, Starlight Media, Chestnut Ridge, Hudlin Entertainment

Connect with Marshall Online:

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/MarshallMovie

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/MarshallMovie

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/MarshallMovie

#MarshallMovie #StandUpForSomething