Having taken her first steps into a larger world in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), Rey continues her epic journey with Finn, Poe, and Luke Skywalker in the next chapter of the saga.





Cast: Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Carrie Fisher, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Billie Lourd, Lupita Nyong’o, Gwendoline Christie, Oscar Isaac, Laura Dern, Peter Mayhew, Anthony Daniels, Jimmy Vee

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi





Rating: TBA

Time: TBA

Director: Rian Johnson

Writer: Screenplay by Rian Johnson. Based on characters created by George Lucas.

Executive Producers: J.J. Abrams, Tom Karnowski, Jason D. McGatlin

Producers: Ram Bergman, Kathleen Kennedy

Production Companies (US): Lucasfilm, Walt Disney Pictures, Ram Bergman Productions

