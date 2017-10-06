The Foreigner Official Trailer Starring Jackie Chan & Pierce Brosnan

The Foreigner, starring Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan, is a timely action thriller from the director of “Casino Royale.”

The film tells the story of humble London businessman Quan (Chan), whose long-buried past erupts in a revenge-fueled vendetta when the only person left for him to love — his teenage daughter — is taken from him in a senseless act of politically-motivated terrorism.

In his relentless search for the identity of the terrorists, Quan is forced into a cat-and-mouse conflict with a British government official (Brosnan), whose own past may hold clues to the identities of the elusive killers.

Cast: Jackie Chan, Pierce Brosnan

Genre: Action/Thriller

Rating: R

Time: 1 hour 54 minutes

Writer: Screenplay by David Marconi. Based on the Novel “The Chinaman” by Stephen Leather.

Producers: Jackie Chan, Wayne Marc Godfrey, Arthur Sarkissian, Qi Jian Hong, Claire Kupchak, Scott Lumpkin, Jamie Marshall, Cathy Schulman

Production Company (US): STX Entertainment

