Tunecore Passes $1 Billion In Revenue To Artists

Tunecore has passed the $1 billion milestone in revenue paid to artists from streaming and sales. That impressive number does not include revenue from other TuneCore offerings, such as Publishing Administration and YouTube revenue collection.

According to the IFPI’s 2016 Report, while overall digital revenues for the global recorded music market grew by 17.7 percent, revenue earned by TuneCore’s independent artists grew by 32 percent. Similarly, while streaming revenue for the global recording industry grew by 60.4 percent, TuneCore’s streaming revenue grew by 85 percent.

Scott Ackerman, CEO of TuneCore sent an open letter to all Tunecore users, stating: “This milestone is just one step in our mission to help reshape the music industry to support independent artists around the world. Through building new products and improving our services, we are constantly working to help push the industry forward, and we’re excited to continue to grow alongside our artists.”

Originally published via Hypebot.com