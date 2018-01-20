Reclaiming Soul Music, Greg Owens Defines Eclectic Soul

In an attempt to redefine what soul music is, in recent years the powers-that-be in the music industry have flooded the market with “non-traditional” artists who have no idea what the genre should look, sound, and feel like. This is why we feel it’s critical to remind the world what a real soul singer is. In this sit down with Columbus, Ohio musician Greg Owens, we learn how true soul music artists are made; and believe us, it’s not in some major label marketing plan.

Who, or what, influenced your desire to get into music?

I started off playing drums when I was about 2 or 3 years old. Ever since then I’ve been playing in churches and different ensembles. When I was younger, I wanted to be a professional drummer. As I got older, I started to listen to more music and watched a lot of music videos. Artist like Michael Jackson, Will Smith and Kanye West influenced me real heavy.

When did you decide to actually pursue music as a real aspiration and career path?

When I was 13 years old, I started to give rapping and producing a try. At first it was just for fun and nothing more. As I got into it more, my friends and other people began to notice my potential, especially in the production area. I’ve always known I’ve had an ear for music, it just took time to develop. Once I got into high school, that was when I took having a music career more seriously.

What was the toughest part about learning to be an artist when you first started?

The toughest part was trying to separate myself from other artist. I used to curse a lot in my lyrics and talked about living a life that I knew NOTHING about. Then I referred back to guys like Will Smith who didn’t curse but his music was accessible for everyone. Kanye West’s “College Dropout” album really shaped me because of how relatable his music was at the time. So I knew in order for me to be successful at music, I needed to be my true authentic self rather people accept it or not.

Let’s talk about your new release, Eclectic Soul. What was the inspiration for this release?

I spent a year working on the album. During the process, I had dropped out of college a year before working on it. I was trying to find myself and figure out what was my next move. Needing to take control of my own destiny was my biggest thing at the time. While working on it, I had went through a spiritual awakening of some sorts. I wanted to show my versatility as an artist, producer and musician. I’m a very “eclectic” person like many of us are around the world.

You’ve got a lot of really nice tracks on this album. Which one do you feel stands out?

All of them have a special place in my heart but it’s between Twin Flame and The Affirmation. These are some of my more emotional and vulnerable tracks on the album.

If people take nothing away from it but one thing, what’s the one thing you’d like them to get out of Eclectic Soul?

We are all eclectic souls. Everyone is unique in their own way. We as people have our own paths we must take in order to reach our true purpose. That’s what I want people to get from this album.