This is one of the most powerful videos of the year by 2x Grammy Award winner Lecrae. With nearly 10 Million views and 265K positive ratings on YouTube in just one month since its release, this video for Lecrae’s latest single “I’ll Find You (feat. Tori Kelly)” has become one of my personal favorites to watch of 2017. The song is from his new album on Reach/Columbia Records titled, “All Things Work Together“.

When majority of today’s popular rap artists are demanding that we be self-centered and reckless, Lecrae reminds us that we are at our best when we are self-LESS. It is for this reason that A-listers like Barack Obama, Jay-Z, and Stephen Curry have all partnered with Lecrae in the recent times.

SONG: Lyrically, I’ll Find You – in my humble opinion – is better than 90% of the popular rap songs out right now. Throughout his verses, Lecrae speaks from the perspective of a person who is struggling to find himself in the midst of a tough time in life, and is praying for God’s help. Tori Kelly rounds it out in the chorus by encouraging us to persevere through the rough patches in life and it will all work out in the end. This message doesn’t shock me because, Lecrae is a well known devout Christian whose music reflects his lifestyle. Regardless of who we are or what we believe in I’ll Find You should make sense because, we all experience rough patches that shake our faith/hope.

From a purely musical perspective, I’ll Find You is just as hot as any song you’d hear from Kendrick Lamar. The beat has the same signature 808s and punchy snares that are commonplace in today’s top hip-hop songs, so you’re not going to find anything wrong here.

VIDEO: The visuals in this video will pull at the heartstrings of anyone who cares about sick children. While the song and video are not an exact match story-wise, they do live in the same space conceptually. As a parent of two young children, I immediately connected to the visuals of children struggling with cancer in a hospital. I feel a great deal of empathy for the parents who must endure seeing their babies fight debilitating illnesses, while trying to afford the best healthcare available to their children. I would never want to experience the pain associated with their struggles.

The cinematography, editing, and overall production of the video puts Lecrae’s effort here among the elite audio-visual works of art released this year. I would be shocked if this release is not considered for “Best Video” at the top music video award shows in the business.

In the end, if after viewing this video you don’t feel compelled to donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, please evaluate where you are in your life and ask God to help you connect with your empathy. To donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, please visit → http://smarturl.it/IllFindYouStJudes





