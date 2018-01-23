Sony Recording Artist SYMON Releases New Lyric Video For Her Single LONELY GIRL

Symon has a proven record for creating summer anthems (her 2016 hit ‘Say’ and 2017 hit ‘I Never Do’ have nearly one million views on VEVO) and her new single ‘Lonely Girl’ is already tracking in the Top 50 on the Female Pop Chart. She has just released the new lyric video for “Lonely Girl” where she signs completely in American Sign Language – a decision she made purposefully.

“The lyric video for ‘Lonely Girl’ is the first time I’ve bridged two passions that have been part of my life for a really long time – Music and Sign Language,” Symon said. “Sharing this personal love of mine feels very vulnerable because it’s a side of me that most people don’t see. I’m sharing it today because I hope that this language touches you the same way it has touched my life.”

As pop music’s hottest rising artist, what Symon says goes. A mix between Halsey and Ariana Grande with a rebellious hint of Brooke Candy, Symon’s left-of-center approach to pop music does not have one singular lane, but rather evolves with each story she tells in her songs. Combining a bit of pop, R&B, and house, Symon continues to break boundaries and push the limits of self-expression, bringing a fresh, raw, and honest perspective back to the airwaves. In addition to working on her debut album out later this year, Symon is the co-host of SiriusXM‘s mega popular “Hits 1 in Hollywood” radio show with Michael Yo (“The Insider”) which reaches 20 million daily listeners and who’s A-list guests have included Lorde, Miley Cyrus, Kesha, Fergie, Salma Hayek, and Hailee Steinfeld just to name a few.

A true Valley Girl at heart, Symon was born and raised in Los Angeles surrounded by creativity. She has been singing, writing, and performing since her early teenage years, determined to carve out her own path in the entertainment industry. Symon began her professional music career as the lead singer of a pop/rock band, collaborating with industry legend David Foster and touring as the opening act for global superstar Demi Lovato. Knowing that a solo career was her true passion, she parted ways and signed with Sony’s indie label Artbeatz, known for breaking the career of pop star Daya.

Symon is a true ground breaker in a sea of followers and she is on the verge of super stardom.