“Joblang” The New Definition of Job Hunting!

About Us:

Joblang.com is specifically designed to connect native, bilingual, and multilingual job seekers with the international markets and job engine platforms to find the right recruitment in a full array of genres. Joblang.com searches hundreds of websites, platforms, and newspapers, and instantly filters all the potential jobs according to the languages you speak. Simply, Joblang.com does the work for you!

Why Choose Us:

Joblang has an easy and uncomplicated interface, giving the browser speed and accuracy to access the information it searches for. The site has many unique features, the most important of which is the search for a job in a required specific language, which makes it easier for the browser to find jobs in the specific chosen language that fits and suits the job requirements and qualifications. The site has witnessed a remarkable 150% growth in the number of jobs published in the past two months. Joblang brings together more than 240,000 jobs, ensuring you always find jobs in the field you’re looking for. Joblang has the advantage of job search according to the language you speak both local and abroad job opportunities. Our search engine serves 20 of the most spoken languages in the world. Available languages: Arabic, Bengali, Dutch, English, French, German, Greek, Hindi, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Kurdish, Mandarin, Polish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, and Urdu. We serve 12 major countries in Europe, the Middle East, North America and also nearly 950 cities around the world. The countries on our website are: Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Egypt, Ireland, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States of America. More than 20,000 jobs are updated daily on our site to help you find the best job for you by making search easier.

Working Process:

People who are looking for great job opportunities can learn the basics of the job hunting process as it is not very complicated at first.

Our official website allows you to identify four fields:

Job Title\Key Word.

Fill in the targeted job title \ position you’re searching for. For example a Translator, Sales Manager and etc…

Fill in your country’s name or even a targeted country name which you would like to find a job opportunity in. For example Australia, Canada, UAE, Egypt and so on.

Fill in the city or the desired city of the work abroad opportunity you’re searching for. For example: if you choose Canada as a country, you’ll have to choose a city as well,- like Aberdeen, New Castle and so on.

Fill in your mother tongue language or another language which you’re fluent and excel in. for Example English, Arabic, French and so on.

This is the special feature which makes it so much easier to find a job with your native speaking language or any other language which might open up different opportunities for you.

Latest News:

An extraordinary feature was added which provides assign task alerts sent to your email specifically for you based on the history and requirements of the job you have previously searched for. Joblang also has the advantage of searching by the keyword and company names as well.

Joblang is where dream jobs transfer into reality! https://joblang.com/en