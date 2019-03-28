Why is it amazing to have household staff?

Share

Today, every person who is financially poor or rich is continuously in the run for profession, dreams and a better life. In order to achieve their goals and objectives, not everyone in this era is able to juggle domestic life along. Every individual has preferences and is different in this aspect that they value their professional life more, however, they desire to come back to a place they can call home. A home cannot be left ignored, it has obligations to be fulfilled for it to reach this level of comfort.

If you are unavailable to attend to your home, you can hire people to do that for you! This is what the household staff is for.

What are the Household staff?

The household staff or the household manager is hired to make your life easier by taking up several duties required by the house maintenance in order to buy time for your own personal life. However, house maintenance is not the job of a single person, there are multiple chores which are assigned to multiple professionals.

Types of Household Staff and what do they do?

There are a great number of the types of household staff in the world, each with a unique job to do. The following are a few examples;

Butler

The butler is more of a house manager who looks upon several things while maintaining formal etiquettes. Generally, the British version of a butler is more of them in charge of other household staff and someone who looks upon the finances and pays. However, the US version of butler has multiple jobs within the house depending upon the skills of the individual.

Private Chef

As the name suggests, a private cook who you hire to prepare meals, catering with special requests by the owner with the training to be able to take loads of functions and parties. The chef can be hired according to their expertise in certain desirable cuisine.

Housekeeper and Houseman

These mostly are restrained to the cleaning and maintenance of the household. Cleaning may include washing clothes, vehicles, dishes, the routinely dusting and much more. They may require special supplies and equipment for this purpose.

Nanny

In a house, many people reside including children who require the parent’s undivided attention. However, if both the parents are working, the children need to be attended one way or the other. For this purpose, Nany comes to rescue. Being a nanny is a huge step up from a simple babysitter because it includes the duty of nurturing, education programming, accompanying during travel and other childcare duties.

Personal Assistant

The personal assistant is an important member of the household staff because similar to a job secretary in your office, a P/A hired at home is able to become your right hand. The types of jobs of a P/A may include keeping a check of the monthly errands, keeping a track of important documents, transferring special requests to the other household staff, helping the staff at times of need and much more.

If you are a career oriented person and are not able to make time for the house, hiring skilled household staff is the way for you!